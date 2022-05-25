Advertisement

Megamillions 05-24-22

Megamillions for May, 24 -2022
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
This intersection will become a 4-way stop on Tuesday.
Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

Latest News

NCEL Winning Numbers for 05-24-22
NCEL 05-24-22
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Conn. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
NCEL 5/24/22
NCEL 5/24/22
MEGAMILLIONS 5/24/22