Man charged with making two bomb threats against Onslow County furniture store

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Richlands man is accused of making false bomb threats to an Onslow County business, the latest just last week where a package was left behind.

Onslow County deputies say Kenneth Reynolds is charged with false bomb report and hoax by a false bomb.

Last Wednesday a suspicious package with “boom” written on the outside was found in front of Furniture 4 Less on Richlands Highway outside of Jacksonville. The SBI Bomb Squad was called in and ended up blowing up the package. U.S. 258 was shut down for six hours because of the ordeal.

Back on February 18th, deputies said a note was left in the restroom of a nearby convenience store saying there was a bomb at the furniture store. Nothing suspicious was found at the business.

The 41-year-old Reynolds is being held on a $1.5 million secured bond.

Deputies say they have found no obvious connection between Reynolds and the business.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.