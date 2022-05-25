Havelock police warn residents to be on the lookout for bears

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are warning citizens to be on the lookout for bears.

Havelock police say they are aware of a potential black bear in the East Prong Slocum Creek area off of Gray Fox Road, Hollywood Boulevard, Oakwood Drive and other surrounding streets.

We are told North Carolina Wildlife is aware of the situation and that police has also received information of a bear around Tucker Creek Middle School.

Police say that construction on the Havelock bypass may lead to more bear sightings.

Havelock police also encourages people to follow these safety recommendations when it comes to bears:

Never feed or approach a bear. Feeding bears will only draw them closer to your home and they may frequent that location more looking for food. Secure garbage and recycling cans. Food odors will attract them to your cans. Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high calorie content making them attractive to bears. Never leave pet food outside. Store pet food in locked or sealed containers inside your home, not outside or in an open garage area. Clean and store grills. Cleaning them after each use, to include the drip trays helps reduce food odors that may attract wildlife in general. Alert neighbors to any bear activity. If you see bears or evidence of bears, let the neighborhood know about it. Do not bait or attempt to shoot any wildlife.

To report a possible wildlife violation, you are asked to call NC Wildlife at 1-800-662-7137

