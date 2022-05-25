Advertisement

Governor Roy Cooper calls legislators to action in wake of Texas school shooting

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper calls state legislators to action in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is responding to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In a YouTube video posted Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cooper starts the address by discussing the tragedy in Texas, where a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.

“Our despair is deep for the Robb Elementary School children and their families. We’ve seen it too many times. Mass shootings. Easy to get military assault weapons. Teachers turning themselves into human shields. Children murdered,” Cooper said.

Cooper also called on congress to ban assault weapons and pass laws on universal background checks.

The governor also called state legislators to action.

“State legislators should close North Carolina’s permit loophole for these weapons. Pass it and I’ll sign it,” Cooper said.

