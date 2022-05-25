Former Grimesland man accused of recording sex acts with a child

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Seven Springs man has been charged in Pitt County with recording sex acts with a child.

Pitt County deputies say last week they were alerted to possible sex offenses against the child beginning in 2019.

The victim was under the age of 13 and the man is accused of recording the sex acts, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, the man’s home on Jerusalem Church Road in Wayne County was searched and deputies seized multiple electronic recording devices along with storage media.

Steven Khouri, who used to live in Grimesland, was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense, and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The 52-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.