Flags lowered to honor victims of Texas school shooting

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - All U.S. and North Carolina flags have been ordered to half-staff in honor of the victims killed after a shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

Governor Roy Cooper announced the order Wednesday morning. All flags at state facilities will be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately through sunset on May 28, 2022.

“What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a shooter,” said Gov. Cooper. “Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community.”

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children and two teachers as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

