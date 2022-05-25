Advertisement

Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy Greenville street was partially shut down after a three-vehicle crash this afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive.

Deputy Chief Ted Sauls says five people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center, and one of those had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

A pickup truck landed on its top, while a passenger car received extensive front-end damage in the crash.

The wreck happened at the Kristin Drive intersection.
The wreck happened at the Kristin Drive intersection.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

