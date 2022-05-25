Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy Greenville street was partially shut down after a three-vehicle crash this afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive.

Deputy Chief Ted Sauls says five people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center, and one of those had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

A pickup truck landed on its top, while a passenger car received extensive front-end damage in the crash.

The wreck happened at the Kristin Drive intersection. (WITN)

No word yet on what caused the accident.

