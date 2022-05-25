Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected to cross I-95 Friday night

The arrival of a strong cold front Friday night will prompt strong to severe thunderstorms over Eastern NC
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong cold front will begin to impact Eastern Carolina late Friday evening through Friday night. The front will come with heavy downpours and thunderstorms, and while the severe weather threat will be higher on the western side of I-95, any severe storms that do develop near the interstate will likely move into the East after 7 p.m. Because of this severe weather potential, Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Downpours will be present across the East starting around 7 p.m. and lasting through the early hours of Saturday morning. Winds will be the severe weather threat most face, however hail will be possible as well. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out either. The severe weather threat will diminish through the night as temperatures cool. By Saturday morning, isolated thunderstorms will be present along the frontal boundary, but their strength profile will be much weaker than those of Friday night.

Storm threats we'll likely face Friday night will be centered around heavy downpours and...
Storm threats we'll likely face Friday night will be centered around heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.(WITN Weather)

