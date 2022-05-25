Advertisement

Families of teens killed in Carteret County plane crash file lawsuit

(Carteret County Public School System)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - The families of four people - including three teens - who died in a February plane crash off of North Carolina’s coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot.

The suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather conditions with limited visibility, making the firms liable.

All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47 died when it descended into the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks.

Four teenagers and two adults on the plane were returning from a hunting trip.

The two others were the pilot and his adult son, who was a student pilot. The wrongful death suit was filed Tuesday in Carteret County court.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police
The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Criminal charges pending against J.H. Rose student for making social media threat

Latest News

Medicaid expansion stakes rise with Senate leader support
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper calls state legislators to action in the wake of a deadly...
Governor Roy Cooper calls legislators to action in wake of Texas school shooting
Police increasing presence at Eastern Carolina schools
Parents’ rights bill passes state Senate Education Committee