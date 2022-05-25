Criminal charges pending against J.H. Rose student for making social media threat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Criminal charges are pending against a student at a Greenville high school after police said they made a threat on social media.

Greenville police said they were alerted by a concerned parent about the post saying there was a potential school shooting at J.H. Rose High School.

Officers were able to identify the student Tuesday night and said the student confessed to making the post as a “prank”.

It came just hours after 19 students and two teachers were killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“We do not have any reason to believe, at this point, the threat was substantiated or the student intended to actually carry out the act,” police said in a news release.

Police said in addition to the criminal charges, the student will not be allowed back on the school’s campus. Police stress there is no ongoing threat at the high school.

All schools in Greenville are receiving extra police presence because of the Texas shooting.

