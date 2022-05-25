Advertisement

Criminal charges pending against J.H. Rose student for making social media threat

J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Criminal charges are pending against a student at a Greenville high school after police said they made a threat on social media.

Greenville police said they were alerted by a concerned parent about the post saying there was a potential school shooting at J.H. Rose High School.

Officers were able to identify the student Tuesday night and said the student confessed to making the post as a “prank”.

It came just hours after 19 students and two teachers were killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“We do not have any reason to believe, at this point, the threat was substantiated or the student intended to actually carry out the act,” police said in a news release.

Police said in addition to the criminal charges, the student will not be allowed back on the school’s campus. Police stress there is no ongoing threat at the high school.

All schools in Greenville are receiving extra police presence because of the Texas shooting.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police
The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

Latest News

Children's Miracle Network Broadcast
The 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air on WITN
Police departments increasing presence at Eastern Carolina schools
Red-light camera company getting less money after Greenville City Council makes changes
Debris along Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Visitors urged to use caution on parts of Outer Banks beach