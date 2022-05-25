Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies stay cloudy as low hangs off the coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beneficial rains fell on the area Tuesday which is helping ease the drought. Radar estimates show roughly an inch or more fell on many parts of Eastern NC in the last 24 hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy through today as low pressure stalls off the coast. Winds will come from the north to northeast which will bring in cooler and drier air. In fact, over the past 24 hours, dew points have fallen between 5-10°. Highs will be in the mid 70s with wind speeds ranging between 5 to 10 mph. Some of the southern counties will have a chance at some sunshine and could reach the upper 70s if it materializes.

The low pressure system will slowly move northward and away from us on Thursday, allowing increasing sunshine and thus, warmer weather. Highs in the mid 70s Wednesday will lift back into the 80s on Thursday. Winds will shift for Thursday and blow in from the south. A front will approach the area Friday which will increase our chances for showers and storms. The front appears to be off the coast before the start of the Memorial Day weekend Saturday.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. High of 75. Wind N 7-12. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday

Partly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms. High 84. Wind WSW 5-10. Rain chance 20%.

Friday

Sunny start with strong storms possible in the afternoon/evening. High of 86. Wind SW 10-15 G25. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and warm after lingering morning showers. High 85. Wind NW-10. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 85. Wind W 5-10

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and hot. High 88. Wind. SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.