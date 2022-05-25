Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies stay cloudy as low hangs off the coast

Comfortable north winds will blow Wednesday, knocking humidity back down to spring time levels
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beneficial rains fell on the area Tuesday which is helping ease the drought. Radar estimates show roughly an inch or more fell on many parts of Eastern NC in the last 24 hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy through today as low pressure stalls off the coast. Winds will come from the north to northeast which will bring in cooler and drier air. In fact, over the past 24 hours, dew points have fallen between 5-10°. Highs will be in the mid 70s with wind speeds ranging between 5 to 10 mph. Some of the southern counties will have a chance at some sunshine and could reach the upper 70s if it materializes.

The low pressure system will slowly move northward and away from us on Thursday, allowing increasing sunshine and thus, warmer weather. Highs in the mid 70s Wednesday will lift back into the 80s on Thursday. Winds will shift for Thursday and blow in from the south. A front will approach the area Friday which will increase our chances for showers and storms. The front appears to be off the coast before the start of the Memorial Day weekend Saturday.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. High of 75. Wind N 7-12. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday

Partly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms. High 84. Wind WSW 5-10. Rain chance 20%.

Friday

Sunny start with strong storms possible in the afternoon/evening. High of 86. Wind SW 10-15 G25. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and warm after lingering morning showers. High 85. Wind NW-10. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 85. Wind W 5-10

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and hot. High 88. Wind. SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police
The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For May 25, 2022
First Alert Forecast For May 25, 2022
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Conn. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and not as hot Wednesday
NC parents’ rights bill includes LGBTQ curriculum ban in K-3