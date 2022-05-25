Advertisement

12,000 gallons of sewage gets into Trent River

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of raw sewage have flowed into the Trent River in New Bern.

The city said it happened on Tuesday when some 12,000 gallons of sewage spilled from a broken 10-inch sewer main at the South Front Street lift station.

The sewage ended up in the Trent River, which is just feet from the river.

The city says that pump station, which has been there since the late 1960s, is scheduled to be replaced later this year. The new station will be moved away from the riverbank and key components will be raised.

The state Division of Water Resources was alerted and is reviewing the spill.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police
The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

Latest News

Little-Arthur Chambers
Police charge Goldsboro man in fatal hit-and-run
Police departments increasing presence at Eastern Carolina schools
NC parents’ rights bill passes Senate Education Committee
High gas prices are causing a lot of us to make some major changes to our daily routines, but a...
State troopers, wildlife officers focus on safety of drivers and boaters