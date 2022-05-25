12,000 gallons of sewage gets into Trent River

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of raw sewage have flowed into the Trent River in New Bern.

The city said it happened on Tuesday when some 12,000 gallons of sewage spilled from a broken 10-inch sewer main at the South Front Street lift station.

The sewage ended up in the Trent River, which is just feet from the river.

The city says that pump station, which has been there since the late 1960s, is scheduled to be replaced later this year. The new station will be moved away from the riverbank and key components will be raised.

The state Division of Water Resources was alerted and is reviewing the spill.

