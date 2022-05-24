Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say they are investigating a suspicious death this afternoon.

A police department spokeswoman said their officers were doing a welfare check at a home on Spring Forest Road when they discovered a body.

They said that based on evidence found at the home, it is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Police have yet to release any details on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Stay with WITN and witn.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.