Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say they are investigating a suspicious death this afternoon.

A police department spokeswoman said their officers were doing a welfare check at a home on Spring Forest Road when they discovered a body.

They said that based on evidence found at the home, it is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Police have yet to release any details on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Stay with WITN and witn.com for more on this developing story.

