Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central’s Denham helps girls soccer program earn first ever playoff win

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “I started playing soccer when I was like four years old,” says Farmville Central senior Corinne Denham.

Corinne Denham got coached into the sport by her dad.

“He was my first coach in future stars,” says Denham, “He has been my coach basically my whole life.”

It continued in high school, playing for her father at Farmville Central.

“He’s way harder on me just because he’s allowed to be way harder on me,” says Corinne.

One of the lessons learned along the way, not taught by dad. You need your feet.

“When I was about 12 years old I broke my foot. I had to sit out about a season or two because my foot,” says Corinne, “I would have a boot on it and every time I would get back on the field they kept fracturing and breaking.”

Feet fixed, Corinne became one of the areas top strikers averaging about three goals per game this spring. She hit a huge career milestone.

“I reached my 100th goal and I was very excited,” says Denham, “I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to score my hundredth goal because when we were playing I I mostly played defense I would have to go up when we had a chance to score but I did get it and I was very excited. It was my goal since freshman year.”

Goals leading to an undefeated regular season and the schools first ever girls soccer playoff win this week.

“We were all super excited especially the seniors because we have always went and we have never won a playoff game,” says Corinne, “For us to win a playoff game and not get too cocky during the game it really was a big win for us.”

“Five of the seven seniors have played for four years so he really started to see the growth of that team,” says Farmville Central athletic director Larry Williford, “Being able to take the next step contending for a conference, to winning it, to going undefeated this year, and then their first playoff game win.”

Winning is what Corinne is been doing at the club level too.

“We go to Dallas, Texas, in June. So we are going to Dallas because we won state cup,” says Corinne.

Playing on the national championship bound squad helped your find a spot with Barton to play women’s soccer in college.

“The coach who is the Barton coach, he was my travel coach this year,” says Denham. Having him just watching me, and being my coach for travel, it really helped build the player and coach bond for college.”

Certainly will be different than dad.

