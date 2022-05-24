Advertisement

Rose Hill getting new $3 million fire station

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - State officials were in Rose Hill Monday to announce the construction of a new 14,000 square foot fire station.

The $3 million project will include five bays for vehicles, a training room, bunk quarters, offices and a kitchen.

The funds come from the USDA Rural Development Program.

USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight participated in the announcement saying, “As Rose Hill grows so does the obligation of its first responders. USDA is standing beside this community to assist with its growth. Our investment into this municipality will help equip them to answer the call when the time comes.”

