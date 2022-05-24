Advertisement

New Bern exit ramp closed Tuesday for repair

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers may have to alter their journey to work because an exit ramp is Craven County is closed Tuesday morning for repair.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say exit ramp 417A, also known as US 70W onto Front Street will be closed this morning for shoulder repair.

They say the area will reopen this afternoon around 2:30 p.m. once repairs are complete.

