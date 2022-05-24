Advertisement

Reward for Tyrrell County red wolf killing now stands at $22,500

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The reward for information on who killed a red wolf in Tyrrell County now stands at $22,500.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is the latest organization to add more money to get information on the illegal shooting of the endangered animal.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service estimates there are only 15 to 17 red wolves in the wild.

On April 15th, the red wolf was found in a farm field south of Newlands Road. A necropsy showed the animal was shot in the spine, which caused it to collapse in the field. It showed the wolf’s lungs were filled with mud.

Intentional killing of a red wolf, not associated with self-protection, livestock protection, or protecting companion animals, is a federal crime with the maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Anyone with information on the red wolf killing should contact North Carolina Division of Refuge Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Frank Simms at 252-216-7504 or Special Agent Jason Keith at 919-856-4786 ext. 34.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
Family of injured say elderly man killed in Beaufort County crash
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
This intersection will become a 4-way stop on Tuesday.
Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop
Monkeypox
Beaufort County health officials prepare for possibility of monkeypox
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash

Latest News

Democrat Josh Stein has won re-election as attorney general of North Carolina in the 2020...
Attorney General Stein recovering in hospital after suffering stroke
The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued
Blood donation for the American Red Cross
American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of summer season
(Left to right) BCCC Police Chief William Chrismon, Davis Bradley, Derek Bowie, Jacob Williams,...
Graduation held for BCCC Spring 2022 Law Enforcement Academy