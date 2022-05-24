Reward for Tyrrell County red wolf killing now stands at $22,500

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The reward for information on who killed a red wolf in Tyrrell County now stands at $22,500.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is the latest organization to add more money to get information on the illegal shooting of the endangered animal.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service estimates there are only 15 to 17 red wolves in the wild.

On April 15th, the red wolf was found in a farm field south of Newlands Road. A necropsy showed the animal was shot in the spine, which caused it to collapse in the field. It showed the wolf’s lungs were filled with mud.

Intentional killing of a red wolf, not associated with self-protection, livestock protection, or protecting companion animals, is a federal crime with the maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Anyone with information on the red wolf killing should contact North Carolina Division of Refuge Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Frank Simms at 252-216-7504 or Special Agent Jason Keith at 919-856-4786 ext. 34.

