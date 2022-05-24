Advertisement

NCDHHS urges consumers to check Jif labels

The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for...
The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for Potential Salmonella Contamination(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Raleigh, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is advising the public to check the labels of Jif products to see if they are included in a recall for salmonella contamination.

The FDA advised consumers not to eat or serve Jif peanut butter products with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Because of the long shelf life of peanut butter, consumers should check any Jif brand products they have at home.

If consumers have peanut butter impacted by the recall, they should dispose of it immediately and sanitize any surfaces that it has come in contact with.

If you are experiencing symptoms of salmonella infection, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Consumers with questions can visit www.jif.com/contact-us or they can call 800-828-9980.

