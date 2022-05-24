Advertisement

National scholarship program accepting Onslow County applications

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -National scholarship program ‘Give Something Back’ is building a new chapter in Eastern North Carolina.

Centered in Jacksonville, the program offers young people long-term coaching, career based planning and financial aid guidance.

They have awarded over 1,500 scholarships to students who have experienced foster care, homelessness, or the incarceration of a parent.

”Our goal is to get as many of these kids through college, trade school or whatever. So that they are in a position to get a good job and have a good life.”

'Give Something Back' Board Chairman, Robert Carr

They are currently accepting applications from eighth and ninth graders in Onslow County.

Click here to complete an interest form.

