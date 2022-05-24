Money awarded to Reggie Bullock donated to Kinston Teens

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston native, former UNC standout, and current Dallas Mavericks NBA player Reggie Bullock has been named the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice champion and is donating his award to an eastern Carolina charity.

The award goes to the NBA player who best shows “dedication to pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, and empower individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.

The recipient of the award also receives $100,000 to donate to an organization of his choice. Bullock chose the non-profit Kinston Teens, which is dedicated to helping and empowering young people.

Kinston Teens founder Chris Suggs says, “It really blew my mind. I can’t say I’m surprised because of his advocacy and uplifting advocacy of marginalized communities, he absolutely deserved this award but to see it all come into play and fruition, we’re excited to see what it means for this organization.”

Bullock received the award for his dedication to pursuing social justice and equality for those within the LGBTQ+ Community.

After his sister, Mia Henderson, a transgender woman was murdered in 2014, Bullock dedicated his life to honoring her legacy and other marginalized communities.

Suggs says, “We could’ve never imagined getting a donation of this size to our organization so we’re so grateful to Reggie and so proud of everything he’s done off and on the court.”

Bullock hasn’t donated the $100,000 just yet but Suggs hopes to have a formal check ceremony in the coming weeks as they come up with a plan to use the money.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.