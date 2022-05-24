Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms fade away tonight, but clouds linger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beneficial rains fell on the area Tuesday which is helping ease the drought. Radar estimates show roughly an inch or more fell on many parts of Eastern NC in the last 24 hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight through Wednesday as low pressure stalls off the coast Winds will come from the north Wednesday which will bring in cooler air. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The low pressure system will slowly move northward and away from us on Thursday, allowing increasing sunshine and thus, warmer weather. Highs in the mid 70s Wednesday will lift back into the 80s on Thursday. Winds will shift for Thursday and blow in from the south. A front will approach the area Friday which will increase our chances for showers and storms. The front appears to be off the coast before the start of the Memorial Day weekend Saturday.

Tonight

Showers and storms fading from west to east. Low 64. Wind NW-10. Rain chance 50%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. High of 75. Wind N 7-12. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday

Partly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms. High 84. Wind WSW 5-10. Rain chance 20%.

Friday

Sunny start with strong storms possible in the afternoon/evening. High of 86. Wind SW 10-15 G25. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 85. Wind NW-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 85. Wind W 5-10

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and hot. High 88. Wind. SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.