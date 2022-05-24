Jacksonville police hire first social worker

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department has a full-time police crisis counselor and recently hired its first social worker.

David Reese is now the social worker for the department. Reese is a retired US Marine, and recently completed his Master’s degree in social work at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“You know I mean it’s big shoes a lot of expectations you know I loved being able to kind of forge the path here,” said Reese when asked about the new role.

Along with the addition of Reese, Dr. Tobi Gilbert works full-time at the Department of Public Safety as a crisis counselor for police officers. Gilbert explained the need for added mental health resources for law enforcement. “Generally most crises happen because somebody or their situation has become so overwhelming that their coping skills are tapped out. Public safety is a 24/7 responsibility and the world doesn’t stop because it’s 5:00 o’clock in the afternoon. Having the availability to respond 24/7 I think it really increases the trust,” said Gilbert.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness’s most recent report estimated 18%-24% of dispatchers as well as 35% of police suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero stressed the importance of expanding mental health resources in the police force over the past five years.

“When a police officer goes out on the scene of a crisis call, I mean they really only have two choices. They can take them to jail, or they can take them to the hospital. But now, with the crisis counselors, we have a third option. It has -- I think to some extent -- bridged that gap with our community.”

With his military background and a degree to back him up, Reese said being relatable with other people in the department is a big part of the Job.

“I think it helps when they come in it’s not about you know hey you know whatever you say to me I’m gonna go run and tell somebody and now you’re gonna lose your badge that’s not it. It’s hey, come in let’s, let’s intervene before we get to a point that it’s too late to do anything about,” said Reese.

Reese said he is expecting to receive licensure in the coming months to become certified as a commitment examiner.

This added certification will provide the authority to admit those in need to mental health facilities to get more resources.

