Greenville City Council approves new budget

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville unanimously approved a new $440.6 million budget Monday night that city officials say will mean residents will continue to pay the lowest property tax rate that has been levied in nearly 40 years.

The spending plan maintains Greenville’s 48.95 cent property tax rate while continuing to fund capital projects such as Wildwood Park, work on street improvements, and continuing the stormwater infrastructure plan approved in 2019.

The budget also includes $287.8 million for Greenville Utilities Commission, $1.7 million for the Convention & Visitors Authority, and $1.4 million for Sheppard Memorial Library.

The budget also has an average 4 percent wage increase for City employees.

