Graduation held for BCCC Spring 2022 Law Enforcement Academy

(Left to right) BCCC Police Chief William Chrismon, Davis Bradley, Derek Bowie, Jacob Williams,...
(Left to right) BCCC Police Chief William Chrismon, Davis Bradley, Derek Bowie, Jacob Williams, Cameron Teague, Noah Turbitt, David Plasencia Garcia, and Director of BLET Larry Barnes.(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina community college just sent six more graduates out into the community to begin their careers in law enforcement.

Beaufort County Community College held a graduation ceremony for the Spring 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Academy on May 19.

Derek Bowie of Bethel, Davis Bradley of Manteo, David Plasencia Garcia of Washington, Cameron Teague of Washington, Noah Turbitt of Kill Devil Hills, and Jacob Williams of Washington were honored at the ceremony. Cameron Teague was the first student in the program to get sponsored through the National Park Service.

Chief William Chrismon of the Beaufort County Community College Police Department was the guest speaker for the class, and David Garcia, as president of his law enforcement class, delivered remarks, as well. Garcia is already employed by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department. Other students are employed through the Washington Police Department and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

The BLET program gives students essential skills for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers with state, county, or municipal agencies, or with private enterprises. The program uses state commission-mandated topics and methods of instruction. General subjects include criminal, juvenile, civil, traffic, and alcoholic beverage laws; investigative, patrol, custody, and court procedures; emergency responses; and ethics and community relations.

Successful graduates receive a certificate and qualify to take certification examinations mandated by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and/or the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.

