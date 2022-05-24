Advertisement

ECU baseball takes opening tournament game over South Florida

ECU 7, USF 4
ECU baseball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, FL (WITN) - The ECU baseball team opened the conference tournament the way they ended the regular season, with a 7-4 win over South Florida. It’s the Pirates 15th straight victory.

Bryson Worrell hit the big shot for the Pirates in the 6th inning. A grand slam giving them the lead.

Worrell gunned down a runner at the plate in the top of the inning to keep it a one run game.

USF did hold the lead in the 6th. Nelson Rivera hit a go ahead grand slam to put them up 4-3.

ECU had built up an early lead with three runs in the early frames. Ben Newton singled in Worrell to go up 3-0 in the 3rd.

ECU advances to face Cincinnati in the next round. They will play Thursday at 1 PM in the winners bracket.

