American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of summer season

Blood donation for the American Red Cross
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give back as we head into the summer season.

Preregistration has opened for the June 2 blood drive in Greenville.

To register now, visit The American Red Cross webpage and enter the case sensitive sponsor code: WITN.

he blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 at 700 Cromwell Drive in Greenville.

American Red Cross hosting blood drive
