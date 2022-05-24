American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of summer season
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give back as we head into the summer season.
Preregistration has opened for the June 2 blood drive in Greenville.
To register now, visit The American Red Cross webpage and enter the case sensitive sponsor code: WITN.
he blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 at 700 Cromwell Drive in Greenville.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.