American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of summer season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give back as we head into the summer season.

Preregistration has opened for the June 2 blood drive in Greenville.

To register now, visit The American Red Cross webpage and enter the case sensitive sponsor code: WITN.

he blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 at 700 Cromwell Drive in Greenville.

