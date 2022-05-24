Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl from Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old Fayetteville girl who police say was abducted.

Ivory Quinones was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.

She is believed to be with Lamar Kinlaw.

Quinones is approximately 3′8″ tall, weighs 67 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolor unicorn pajama shirt.

The 31-year-old Kinlaw is 6′2″ tall, weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a yellow shirt, jeans, and yellow and purple shoes.

Anyone with information on this abduction should call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 605-6393, 910-605-6393 or call 911 or *HP.

