Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl from Fayetteville

The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.
The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old Fayetteville girl who police say was abducted.

Ivory Quinones was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.

She is believed to be with Lamar Kinlaw.

Quinones is approximately 3′8″ tall, weighs 67 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolor unicorn pajama shirt.

The 31-year-old Kinlaw is 6′2″ tall, weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a yellow shirt, jeans, and yellow and purple shoes.

Anyone with information on this abduction should call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 605-6393, 910-605-6393 or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
Family of injured say elderly man killed in Beaufort County crash
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
This intersection will become a 4-way stop on Tuesday.
Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop
Monkeypox
Beaufort County health officials prepare for possibility of monkeypox
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash

Latest News

Democrat Josh Stein has won re-election as attorney general of North Carolina in the 2020...
Attorney General Stein recovering in hospital after suffering stroke
Blood donation for the American Red Cross
American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of summer season
(Left to right) BCCC Police Chief William Chrismon, Davis Bradley, Derek Bowie, Jacob Williams,...
Graduation held for BCCC Spring 2022 Law Enforcement Academy
Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
Family of injured say elderly man killed in Beaufort County crash