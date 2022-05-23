Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Crews today are beginning to fix a U.S. 17 bridge that was damaged 10 days ago when a truck crashed through its side.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work on the bridge that crosses over Howell Road, just outside of New Bern, will be finished later this week.

On May 13th, state troopers said Harold Neal, of Wilson, drove his truck through the concrete side of the bridge and fell 50 feet onto the highway below.

Trooper R.L. Hopper said the 46-year-old truck driver was going too fast for the wet, rainy road conditions and most likely hydroplaned. He hopes to speak with Neal later today, and so far no charges have been filed in the crash.

It’s estimated the damage to the bridge was nearly $50,000.

DOT crews will have the right lane of the northbound side of the overpass closed while they repair the damage.

