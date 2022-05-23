Advertisement

Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash

The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.(WITN/NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Crews today are beginning to fix a U.S. 17 bridge that was damaged 10 days ago when a truck crashed through its side.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work on the bridge that crosses over Howell Road, just outside of New Bern, will be finished later this week.

On May 13th, state troopers said Harold Neal, of Wilson, drove his truck through the concrete side of the bridge and fell 50 feet onto the highway below.

Trooper R.L. Hopper said the 46-year-old truck driver was going too fast for the wet, rainy road conditions and most likely hydroplaned. He hopes to speak with Neal later today, and so far no charges have been filed in the crash.

It’s estimated the damage to the bridge was nearly $50,000.

DOT crews will have the right lane of the northbound side of the overpass closed while they repair the damage.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kidwell
Martin County school resource officer fired after his wife reports domestic assault
The mom and brother of Michael Higgins look at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser...
Mother of ECU intern killed in Highway Patrol crash files claim against state & troopers
Throwback 2000's Block Party poster for event in Greenville on Sunday.
Summertime Greenville Block Party
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
Emerald Loop Project mural installation
Crews to install second Emerald Loop mural in Uptown Greenville

Latest News

Stream gauge over the Neuse River on N.C. 42 in Johnston County
New early flood-warning system developed to protect drivers
ROLLING THUNDER
Rolling Thunder Nationwide Ride for Freedom
Emerald Loop Project mural installation
Crews wrap up work on ‘Emerald Loop’ project second intersection mural
State officials to announce new Rose Hill fire station