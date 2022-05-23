State officials to announce new Rose Hill fire station

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are coming to an Eastern Carolina town Monday to announce a new fire station.

Using funds from the USDA Rural Development program the three million dollar project will include five bays for vehicles, a training room, bunk quarters, offices and a kitchen.

State Director, Reginald Speight is set to be at the ceremony which is Monday at 4:00 p.m. at 108 East Main Street in Rose Hill.

