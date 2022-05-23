Rolling Thunder Nationwide Ride for Freedom

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national organization is hosting an event to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend.

The North Carolina chapter of Rolling Thunder will be holding a Ride For Freedom event Friday through Saturday.

It will kick off Friday night with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. The vigil will be at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

Then on Saturday, there will be an individual ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will begin at the American Legion Post 265 146 Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville. There will be food trucks, vendors, and music at the post until 5 p.m.

On Sunday there will be a law enforcement escorted ride through Onslow County. It will begin at noon at the American Legion Post. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. There is no ride fee, but cash donations will be accepted. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and music until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.