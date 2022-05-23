Police win Battle of the Badges in Beaufort Co charity softball match

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department took the victory in the first annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game against the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The game raised money for Bright Futures Beaufort County, a nonprofit that connects students in need with community resources.

Lieutenant Kelly Cox with the Sheriff’s Office congratulated his opposing team for their win writing, “The Sheriff’s Deputies had a great time and are looking forward to doing it again in the future. Thank you to everyone in our community who came out to the ball field today to help raise money for Bright Futures!”

First responders took to the diamond at the Susiegray McConnell sports complex at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

