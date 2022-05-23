Kinston’s Bullock earns NBA 2021-22 Social Justice Award, donates winning prize to hometown charity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston native, and former UNC standout, Reggie Bullock has been named the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion. The award going to the NBA player who best shows “dedication to pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged, specifically within the LGBTQ+ community.”

Could not be prouder, @ReggieBullock35. Congrats to Reggie for receiving the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award 🙏



Reggie will receive a $100k donation that he has chosen to give to @KinstonTeens, an org from his hometown which amplifies youth voices in NC. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/rKXsoB6n3f — x - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 23, 2022

Bullock’s sister Mia Henderson, a transgender woman, was murdered in 2014. Bullock has dedicated himself to honoring her legacy promoting acceptance and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

Reggie Bullock, winner of the 2021-22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, reflects on how the killing of his transgender sister Mia Henderson inspired him to make a difference in his community. pic.twitter.com/5QmwyzeGqs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2022

“Upon joining the Mavericks ahead of the 2021-22 season, Bullock immediately connected with organizations in the Dallas area, including Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Southern Pride, House of Rebirth, The Black-Tie Dinner, the Resource Center and the Muhlashia Booker Foundation, to take action in support of their work,” the NBA shared for some of his work in earning the award.

Bullock has not only done work in Dallas, the NBA shared some of his other work towards the cause in a press release on the award.

“For nearly a decade, Bullock has used his platform to call for acceptance and inclusion of all people through local and national efforts around the LGBTQ+ movement, including participating in the NYC Pride March, pride games with multiple NBA teams, the GLAAD Media Awards and events for LGBTQ+ youth and allies at NBA All-Stars and beyond. Additionally, Bullock created RemarkaBULL, an organization focused on developing revitalized spaces for a stable life in the LGBTQ+ community. He continues to advocate for equal rights and protections for these individuals including by speaking out against legislation that prohibits transgender youth participation in sports and challenging higher education institutions to consider inclusive policies. In an effort to help prevent violence against women he partnered with the Vera Institute of Justice to engage with incarcerated communities and elevate the harmful impacts of mass incarceration.”

Reggie and the Mavericks are playing in the NBA Western Conference Finals against Golden State. They trail 3 games to 0. Game 4 is on Tuesday night at 9 PM.

