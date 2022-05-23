Advertisement

Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kidwell
Martin County school resource officer fired after his wife reports domestic assault
The mom and brother of Michael Higgins look at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser...
Mother of ECU intern killed in Highway Patrol crash files claim against state & troopers
Throwback 2000's Block Party poster for event in Greenville on Sunday.
Summertime Greenville Block Party
Emerald Loop Project mural installation
Crews to install second Emerald Loop mural in Uptown Greenville
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, greets crew members of a C-17 that delivered a plane...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

Latest News

Deputies credited for saving Oak City man’s life during house fire
Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash
Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims