House Ethics Committee investigating Cawthorn for insider trading, improper relationship with staffer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Madison Cawthorn, less than a week after he lost a primary re-election bid.

The committee announced today that it voted unanimously to look into allegations that the GOP congressman improperly promoted a cryptocurrency and had an improper relationship with a member of his staff.

An Ethics Committee report didn’t identify the staffer, but a video emerged a week before the election reportedly showing a male aide touching the congressman in his private area.

The 26-year-old politician was once seen as a rising star in the GOP until a series of controversies emerged.

