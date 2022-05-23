Advertisement

House Ethics Committee investigating Cawthorn for insider trading, improper relationship with staffer

Rep. Madison Cawthorn talked to reporters on election night.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn talked to reporters on election night.(WHNS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Madison Cawthorn, less than a week after he lost a primary re-election bid.

The committee announced today that it voted unanimously to look into allegations that the GOP congressman improperly promoted a cryptocurrency and had an improper relationship with a member of his staff.

An Ethics Committee report didn’t identify the staffer, but a video emerged a week before the election reportedly showing a male aide touching the congressman in his private area.

The 26-year-old politician was once seen as a rising star in the GOP until a series of controversies emerged.

