Godwin, Spivey recognized with major AAC end of season awards

Godwin Coach of the Year, Spivey Pitcher of the Year
Carter Spivey
Carter Spivey
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Association announcing its end of year baseball awards and the regular season champion ECU Pirates took home some large honors.

Cliff Godwin named coach of the year for his incredible work to help the Pirates turn the season around. ECU’s 14-game winning streak to close the year. They went 20-4 in AAC play. It’s Godwin’s fourth AAC C.O.Y. award. Spivey also made first team all-conference.

Zach Agnos, Lane Hoover and Ryder Giles also land on the first team all-AAC.

Cam Clonch, Alec Makarewicz, C.J. Mayhue, Garrett Saylor, Jacob Starling and Bryson Worrell made second team all-AAC.

