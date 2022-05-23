ECU baseball lands in top 25 polls, opens conference tournament on Tuesday in Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After an outstanding comeback win on Sunday to complete a sweep of Houston, the ECU baseball team has won 14 straight ballgames.

The most important ranking is the RPI poll. One of the key measures to securing at large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are currently 25th.

The national polls starting to take notice. Finally.

Division 1 baseball has the Pirates at number 23 in their weekly poll.

Baseball America ranks ECU at 25th.

ECU opens tournament play in game two of the AAC tournament on Tuesday. The top seed Pirates face South Florida.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.