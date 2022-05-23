Advertisement

ECU baseball lands in top 25 polls, opens conference tournament on Tuesday in Florida

ECU currently sits 25th in RPI
ECU baseball
ECU baseball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After an outstanding comeback win on Sunday to complete a sweep of Houston, the ECU baseball team has won 14 straight ballgames.

The most important ranking is the RPI poll. One of the key measures to securing at large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are currently 25th.

NCAA BASEBALL RPI

The national polls starting to take notice. Finally.

Division 1 baseball has the Pirates at number 23 in their weekly poll.

D1baseball.com poll

Baseball America ranks ECU at 25th.

Baseball America Poll

ECU opens tournament play in game two of the AAC tournament on Tuesday. The top seed Pirates face South Florida.

AAC Baseball Tournament

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kidwell
Martin County school resource officer fired after his wife reports domestic assault
The mom and brother of Michael Higgins look at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser...
Mother of ECU intern killed in Highway Patrol crash files claim against state & troopers
Throwback 2000's Block Party poster for event in Greenville on Sunday.
Summertime Greenville Block Party
Emerald Loop Project mural installation
Crews to install second Emerald Loop mural in Uptown Greenville
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, greets crew members of a C-17 that delivered a plane...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

Latest News

Kinston’s Bullock earns NBA 2021-22 Social Justice Award, donates winning prize to hometown charity
ECU VS HOUSTON
Off to the AAC tournament: ECU baseball sweeps 14th straight win (V2)
Off to the AAC tournament: ECU baseball sweeps 14th straight win
Interim ECSU Men's basketball coach
Elizabeth City State University names new interim basketball coach