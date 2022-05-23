Deputies credited for saving Oak City man’s life during house fire

OAK CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Martin County are being credited for saving a man’s life after a home caught fire.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on South East Avenue in Oak City.

When deputies arrived, they learned from family members that Solomon Baker was still inside. A relative was trying to get Baker out through a window that was too small.

One sergeant tried to remove the window to get the man out, while another went in through the back door, but couldn’t get to Baker because of the heavy smoke.

Deputy Justin Barr and Deputy Seymour Whitaker got inside through the kitchen and crawled nearly through the entire house to get to the bathroom. Once there, they guided Baker through the smoke and outside to safety, according to a news release.

As they were getting out of the burning home, Oak City Fire and EMS were arriving, deputies say, and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

Baker was checked out by EMS, while the relative trying to get the man out through the window, and one of the sergeants was treated for cuts.

No word yet on what started the fire.

