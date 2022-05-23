Crews wrap up work on ‘Emerald Loop’ project second intersection mural

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday is suppose to be the last day of work on the second intersection mural in the ‘Emerald Loop’ project in uptown Greenville.

The ‘Emerald Loop’ is the urban arts trail through the uptown area and adjacent neighborhoods that will feature dozens of public murals, sculptures and elements of the African American cultural trail.

Work is expected to last until Monday afternoon or evening.

The installation is created by an artist team from Seattle.

