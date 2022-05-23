Advertisement

Busy Pitt County intersection becoming all-way stop

stop sign
stop sign(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another busy Eastern Carolina intersection is getting the all-way stop treatment.

The Department of Transportation says crews will install the all-way stop tomorrow at the intersection of Portertown Road and Eastern Pines Road, just outside of Greenville.

That will include new stop signs and pavement markings at the intersection.

The DOT says drivers in the area would be alert for the workers and be prepared for the new traffic changes.

