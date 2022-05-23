Advertisement

30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon

A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. (Source: News 12 Brooklyn)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

A statement from the nonprofit New York Road Runners confirmed the man was a participant in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half and collapsed after finishing the race.

A New York City fire department spokesperson says the runner was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. It was unclear what caused the man to collapse.

A heat advisory was in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday. The nonprofit says temperatures ranged from the low 60s to high 70s during the race, which began at 7 a.m.

An additional 15 runners were taken to local hospitals from the race, the fire department said. At least four were in serious condition.

