Summertime Greenville Block Party

Throwback 2000's Block Party poster for event in Greenville on Sunday.
Throwback 2000's Block Party poster for event in Greenville on Sunday.(Terra Mabery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Michelle and Nailzz is hosting a community block party free to the public.

The block party will be held from May 22nd from 3-6pm.

There will be bouncy houses for the kids, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, and vendors.

The event is perfect for the entire family and all ages are welcome.

A DJ will play the party with hits from the 1990′s-2010′s.

Venue: Michelle & Nailzz

661 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC

