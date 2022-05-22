Summertime Greenville Block Party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Michelle and Nailzz is hosting a community block party free to the public.

The block party will be held from May 22nd from 3-6pm.

There will be bouncy houses for the kids, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, and vendors.

The event is perfect for the entire family and all ages are welcome.

A DJ will play the party with hits from the 1990′s-2010′s.

Venue: Michelle & Nailzz

661 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC

