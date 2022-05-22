Advertisement

One arrested in Elizabeth City shooting investigation

Nikari Nysheem Sylvester
Nikari Nysheem Sylvester(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been arrested for an Elizabeth City shooting that happened in February.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, Elizabeth City police took 23-year-old Nikari Nysheem Sylvester into custody on warrants for a February 12 shooting in the city. He was taken into custody at the North Carolina Potato Festival, according to police.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says Sylvester has been charged with the following:

  • one count of Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • one count of Resisting, Delaying and Obstruction of Justice
  • one count of Possession of Marijuana
  • two counts of Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property

He was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he is currently held under a $501,000 secured bond. Sylvester’s first court appearance is set for Monday.

