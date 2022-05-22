Advertisement

Martin County school resource officer fired after his wife reports domestic assault

John Kidwell
John Kidwell(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer has been fired following allegations of domestic abuse made by his wife.

John Kidwell was reported to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning by Kimberly Kidwell on Sunday. The woman said her husband assaulted her at their home on Abbitt Road in Williamston.

After investigating the accusation and consulting with the district attorney, John Kidwell was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault on a female.

The man was taken to the Bertie Martin Regional Jail and held under no bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says John Kidwell was a school resource officer at Williamston Primary at the time of the alleged assault, but he is no longer employed in any capacity.

He was initially hired on June 27, 2019 and has no other letters of reprimand, write-ups, or disciplinary actions in his personnel file.

The investigation of this case is ongoing.

