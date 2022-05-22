Emerald Loop Mural Installation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2nd Emerald Loop Intersection Mural is set to be installed at Cotanche St./Reade Circle as part of the Emerald Loop.

The Intersection Mural installation at the Cotanche Street and Reade Circle Intersection designed by Haddad/Drugan will begin on Sunday, May 22nd at 6:00am and will continue through Monday, May 23rd into the evening, with contingency dates of May 24th and May 25th.

This intersection will be closed during this time but detours will be set up.

Three more designs are planned for intersections on 5th Street after the BUILD streetscape project with the City of Greenville is completed. The others will be designed next year to help define the “loop” that will be experienced by those riding the Emerald Express Trolley.

The design was created by Haddad/Drugan, an artist team from Seattle, WA who created the Emerald Loop Vision Plan.

This will activate the intersection and is the second of a repeating hexagonal design that represents the molecular shape of the emerald.

The material that will be used is a product called DuraTherm® and will hopefully have a life span of 10 years.

The Emerald Loop was chosen to be the project that would transform Greenville’s Center City through the art.

For more information, visit www.pittcountyarts.org, e-mail info@pittcountyarts.org, or call (252) 551-6947.

Visit https://pittcountyarts.org/community/arts-district for more information about the proposed timeline of the project and complete Emerald Loop Vision Plan.

