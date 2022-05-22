Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Highs creep back towards 90° today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will come down a degree or two as cloud cover and rain chances increase today. Highs will go from the low to mid 90s the past two days down to a flat 90° (some will stay in the 80s), giving ENC air conditioning units a break from the summertime sneak peak. Our southwesterly winds will stay consistent, however speeds will come down about 5 mph to the 7 to 12 mph range. An isolated storm is possible near the coast early Sunday morning, but we’ll see a better chance of storms as a sea breeze front develops in the afternoon. Coverage will be scattered and once the sun sets, the storms will start to weaken.

A more substantial round of rain will be here by Monday, and the good news is it will come in multiple waves. The first will move in during the mid to late morning hours (8 am to 11 am), followed by another round of pop up storms in the late afternoon. These two waves will help stabilize the atmosphere ahead of a stronger storm catalyst, reducing our chance of the late storms reaching severe strength. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 80s during the warmest time of the day because of the showers. The final, and strongest, round of rain will finally move over I-95 between 7 pm and 9 pm with a coastal exit planned prior to sunrise Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be cooler and unsettled. A secondary front behind Monday’s system will keep the rain around through the rest of the week. Rain chances will be low for us, however areas west of I-95 will see a steady stream of moisture moving in from the southwest. A few of those showers may stray eastward over our heads Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This return to a southwesterly flow will push our temperatures from the upper 70s Tuesday back into the mid 80s by Thursday.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with isolated storms in the afternoon/evening. High 90. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance 30%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 80. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny skies with scattered rain through the second half of the day. High 77. Wind NE-10. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny skies with isolated showers possible at times. High of 83. Wind W-SW 7-12. Rain chance 30%.

