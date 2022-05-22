Advertisement

Battle of the Badges happening at Washington’s Susie Gray McConnell Sports Complex Sunday

Battle of the Badges game happening in Washington Sunday between the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Washington Police Department.
Battle of the Badges game happening in Washington Sunday between the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Washington Police Department.(Community Home Care and Hospice)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Community Home Care and Hospice is hosting its first Battle of the Badges charity softball game Sunday at Susie Gray McConnell Sports Complex.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will face off against the Washington Police Department in that game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are free. All proceeds will go towards Bright Futures and a family in the community.

