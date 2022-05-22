Battle of the Badges happening at Washington’s Susie Gray McConnell Sports Complex Sunday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Community Home Care and Hospice is hosting its first Battle of the Badges charity softball game Sunday at Susie Gray McConnell Sports Complex.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will face off against the Washington Police Department in that game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are free. All proceeds will go towards Bright Futures and a family in the community.

