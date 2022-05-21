Advertisement

Raising walls and hope as Habitat for Humanity construction concludes and begins again.

(FOX10 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday, May 21, at 8:30 am, Habitat will celebrate Christine Cox and family with a home dedication at 1904 Wake Street.

The dedication will acknowledge her journey to homeownership and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter as she and her family prepare to move into their home.

The community is invited to join the celebration with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.

The home was built over the course of 7 months with volunteers from several different groups including: Missions Group of Frederick MD Habitat for Humanity, NAVAIR, Parker Brown Group, The Epiphany School of Global Studies, The Die Hards core volunteers of Habitat for Humanity Craven County and family members and friends.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County builds modest income single-family homes in Craven County and has been actively addressing the affordable housing crisis since 1989.

The homeownership program is made possible through generous contributions of volunteers’ time and labor, financial contributions, and through donations and purchases at the Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore (located at 930 Pollock St.)

