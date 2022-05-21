Advertisement

Off to the AAC tournament: ECU baseball sweeps 14th straight win

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University baseball team closed the 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon by walking off Houston, 3-2, in the 10th inning of the senior day game.

The pirates now hold a 14-game winning streak. With the victory, the Pirates improved to 38-18 overall and 20-4 in American Athletic Conference play.

Facing a 2-2 score with one out in the 10th frame, Lane Hoover, junior, doubled to shallow center for his third hit of the game. Bryson Worrell, one of four graduating seniors, followed with an infield single to second base allowing Hoover to reach third.

On the throw over to first, where the Cougar pitcher Maddux Miller was running towards the bag, Hoover darted home scoring the game-winner for the Pirates first walk-off win of the season.

ECU will return to the diamond on Tuesday, May 24 to face South Florida in the second game of the 2022 TicketSmarter American Baseball Championships.

First pitch is slated for approximately 12:30 p.m. at BayCare Park in Clearwater, Florida.

