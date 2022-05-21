Golf tournament raises $20,000 for Greenville chamber staff hurt in crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce members who were hurt in a crash last month are getting help with medical bills.

Dozens of golf teams teed off at the Greenville Country Club Friday in support. WITN was there to catch up with two members, and the spouse of another, who were hurt in the crash, to learn about how they are all doing.

“It was a devastating phone call to receive,” Kurt Stone said when describing the moment he found out his wife Kimber Stone was in a crash. “I got to the accident before they got into the ambulance, so I kind of saw the carnage of the wreck, and like I said, God had his hand around all four of those in that car.”

Kimber Stone was in Lauren Phillips’ SUV, along with Trent McGee and Aileen Peacock. They were hit head-on by a pickup truck in late April, sending them all to the hospital.

“The day of the accident, I was able to walk out of my car,” Phillips explained. “The bond that us four will have together is something that will never be able to be broken.”

To help pay for recovery costs, friends organized the Greater Purpose Golf Tournament at the Greenville County Club.

Bobby Pennington helped bring it all together.

“We were just gonna do an afternoon flight, and we filled up 22 teams in one day, so we now have a morning flight,” Pennington said. “We have 16 this morning and 22 this afternoon.”

The fundraising added up to about $20,000 going straight to the four people hurt in the crash.

Chamber President Trent McGee said he’s still dealing with a lot of pain after he broke his sternum and several bones in his face.

“[I] haven’t driven a car in quite some time, the accident’s still very fresh in my mind,” McGee said. “I’m getting used to my post-surgery, you know, but I’m able to get up and move around pretty good. I can breathe a lot better than what I was the first couple of weeks.”

McGee added that the outpouring of support makes the recovery process a little easier.

“This community is absolutely amazing. It just makes me so proud to be in Greenville, in Eastern North Carolina. It’s amazing.”

The effort was the first Greater Purpose Golf Tournament event, but organizers plan to make it an annual thing, each time donating to a different cause.

