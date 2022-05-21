Fleet Feet Greenville donates to JOY Soup Kitchen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Feet Greenville, NC will be gifting 300+ pairs of shoes at JOY Soup Kitchen.

People will also have an opportunity to be seen by the Foot clinic staffed by Access East Health Assist and Podiatrists from Foot and Ankle Physicians Winterville.

Sheetz will be providing lunches, 200 subs, cookies, chip and water and Pelican’s SnoBalls has greatly discounted icees for us.

This event is for anyone in need of shoes, food or laughs.

Contact Head Volunteer Tom Quigley with any questions. (781) 724-8683

